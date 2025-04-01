Cathia Schär is seriously injured in a training accident on her bike. Picture: Keystone

Cathia Schär suffers serious injuries to her face and neck in a training accident on her bike. The 23-year-old from Vaud will have to take an indefinite break.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The mishap happened last Sunday, as Cathia Schär wrote on Instagram. She hit the back of a car that had stopped in front of a pedestrian crossing. "I couldn't brake fast enough." The impact caused the rear window of the car to break, resulting in injuries to her face and neck. The necessary operations took around three and a half hours.

Despite everything, Cathia Schär says she got off lightly, considering the circumstances. "Fortunately, I didn't suffer any broken bones and the cut on my neck didn't damage any arteries." The Olympic distance bronze medallist at last year's European Championships does not yet know how long she will be out of action.