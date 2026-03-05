Swiss curling teams - like here at the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing - will not be competing in Cortina. Keystone

The Paralympic Games in Italy will not officially open until Friday. However, the first competitions are already underway. There is already excitement in curling.

DPA dpa

Even before the official start of the Paralympic Games in Italy, a theft in curling is causing a stir. Two stones for the wheelchair curling competition that started on Wednesday have been stolen from the curling stadium in Cortina, as the World Curling Federation announced on request, confirming several media reports. The theft is being investigated by the local authorities.

The stones had previously been used in the Olympic mixed doubles tournament, which is being held for the first time at the Paralympics. The theft will not affect the competition. The replacement stones have been brought to the same specifications as the other stones in play and will be used in place of the stolen granite stones, it was added. Swiss athletes are not taking part in the curling competitions.