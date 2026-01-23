There's a lot of frustration in Montreal. Only one top-5 player, Alexander Zverev, competed in the Masters 1000 tournament, which should be mandatory for the stars. The ATP needs to reevaluate its policies.

The tournament director didn’t mince words after Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic also withdrew from her prestigious event. Valérie Tétreault called for financial consequences. The top players in the ATP rankings receive a bonus at the end of the year if they meet certain criteria. This includes participating in all nine Masters 1000 tournaments of the year. There won’t be many bonuses this year.

In fact, the field in Montreal proved unworthy of a tournament in the ATP’s highest category (the Grand Slams are not organized by the ATP). Of the top 5 players, only Alexander Zverev competed in Canada. Carlos Alcaraz hasn’t played since April due to a persistent wrist injury, and local hero Félix Auger-Aliassime had to withdraw shortly before his first match due to back problems.

Notably, Sinner had won all five of the year’s first Masters 1000 tournaments; he could have achieved something unprecedented. But that wasn’t incentive enough.

"$50,000 doesn't matter to Djokovic"

Alexander Zverev doesn’t believe that the flood of withdrawals can be stemmed by fines or withheld bonuses. “Do you think Novak (Djokovic) is worried about a bonus?” the French Open champion asked the crowd rhetorically before the tournament. “I’d guess he has about $400 million in his bank account. I’m not sure if 50,000 more or less makes any difference.”

Like many others, Zverev highlights the expansion of seven of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments from one week to two. “I think these withdrawals are related to that.” The German went on to reveal that he, too, had “seriously considered” skipping Montreal. He then lost in his first match.

In addition to Ben Shelton, ranked 10th in the world, the players ranked 15th, 17th, 19th, 22nd, 24th, 31st, and 63rd advanced to the quarterfinals. Of course, this isn’t what organizers and fans expect from a tournament where the world’s best players are supposed to compete. But the ATP needs to take a good look at itself. By expanding these tournaments to two weeks—something previously done only at Indian Wells and Miami—they wanted to boost their significance, but ended up shooting themselves in the foot.

"It's just too much"

The top players have long been calling for a reduction in the schedule, so it’s hardly surprising that they are now rebelling against this expansion—so to speak—by not showing up. The Canadian Open, which alternates between Montreal and Toronto for men and women, is particularly poorly timed on the calendar. There were only three weeks between the Wimbledon final and the start of the tournament in Canada. The final takes place this coming Thursday, the same day the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati begins with the first round. And seven days after the final in Cincinnati, the U.S. Open gets underway—a tournament that has started on a Sunday for the past few years.

"No wonder," says Alexander Zverev: "For many players, it's just too much—too intense so close to the US Open." And the world No. 2 points out another issue: "I used to play 250s or 500s tournaments every now and then. I don’t do that anymore because otherwise I’m just on the road too much, away from home.” So the ATP urgently needs to rethink its tournament schedule.

Things aren't looking much better for Cincinnati, either. Alcaraz remains sidelined, and world No. 1 Sinner also doesn't want to take any risks with a knee injury following his victory at Wimbledon. Only Novak Djokovic is planning a comeback in the U.S. state of Ohio, where Roger Federer holds the record with seven titles.

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