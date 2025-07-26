A 30-year-old caused a stir when he tried to cross the finish line on his bike during the 17th stage of the Tour - just before the professionals' sprint finish. The dangerous action has serious consequences.

DPA dpa

A 30-year-old man has been given an eight-month suspended sentence for his unauthorized and dangerous excursion into the finish area of the 17th Tour de France stage. He had tried to cross the finish line in Valence on his bike shortly before the sprint finish of the professionals on Wednesday. The troublemaker was brought down by a police officer. At this point, the field of riders was already racing towards the finish line at high speed.

Sports venue ban and compensation payment

The man was convicted of "trespassing on a sports competition site and disrupting the competition, resisting public authority and assaulting a person in a public capacity", the public prosecutor's office announced, as several media reported, citing the French news agency AFP. He was also banned from entering any sports venue for five years and had to pay 500 euros in compensation to the police officer who fell.

The Italian Jonathan Milan had won the stage from Bollène to Valence in a bunch sprint. The biggest and most important cycling tour in the world ends with the 21st stage in Paris this Sunday.

Disruption at the Tour: Man given suspended sentence - Gallery A man rode his bike into the finish area of the 17th Tour stage just before the professionals arrived. Image: dpa He was rudely pulled off his bike by security staff - and has now been punished. Image: dpa Disruption at the Tour: Man given suspended sentence - Gallery A man rode his bike into the finish area of the 17th Tour stage just before the professionals arrived. Image: dpa He was rudely pulled off his bike by security staff - and has now been punished. Image: dpa

Videos from the department