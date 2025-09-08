US President Donald Trump was shown on the big screen at the final of the US Open in New York - the audience immediately reacted with boos and whistles.

Sven Ziegler

Donald Trump caused loud protests during his visit to the US Open final in New York. When the US President was shown on the big screens during the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, many spectators reacted with boos and whistles. Isolated applause was drowned out by the protests.

Trump was greeted with a mixture of applause and whistles as he entered the stadium in Flushing Meadows. According to US media, the organizers played music that drowned out many of the boos. They are also said to have asked TV stations in advance not to show possible protests against Trump in their live broadcasts.

The security precautions surrounding the president's appearance also led to considerable delays at the entrance. Many spectators were stuck in the tightened controls for a long time, meaning that the final could only begin over 30 minutes late.