Felix Trunz takes off: It is not yet clear whether he will be able to get an Olympic ticket. (archive photo) Keystone

In the battle for the ski jumpers' third Olympic ticket, the first day of competition at the Ski Flying World Championships in Oberstdorf did not bring a decision between Felix Trunz and Simon Ammann.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Both missed the top 30 in the first round and were therefore not qualified for rounds 2 to 4. Ammann was unlucky to be pushed out in 31st place by team colleague Gregor Deschwanden (30th) of all people. Trunz had to make do with 37th place. Ammann and Trunz will take off again on Sunday for the team competition.

Sandro Hauswirth and Gregor Deschwanden, who are seeded for the Winter Games, are in 26th and 30th place after the first competition and two of four rounds. These performances are also below expectations.

The favorite and World Cup leader Domen Prevc has already pulled away at the top, although his first flight was not optimal. The competition is already 11 or more meters behind.