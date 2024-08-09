Apostolos Tsitsipas, father and coach of son Stefanos Tsitsipas (archive photo) IMAGO

After his early exit in Montreal against Kei Nishikori, Stefanos Tsitsipas' nerves are on edge. The Greek blames his father and coach for his poor form and attacks him publicly.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stefanos Tsitsipas is struggling this season. In Montreal, the Greek fails in his opening match against Kei Nishikori.

After the defeat, Tsitsipas criticizes his father Apostolos, who is also his coach: "I'm really disappointed in him."

Tsitsipas senior has enjoyed a dubious reputation in the tennis scene for some time. It remains to be seen whether Stefanos Tsitsipas will now look for a new coach. Show more

It is not yet Stefanos Tsitsipas' season. Although the Greek was able to win the well-attended clay tournament in Monaco at the beginning of April, the 25-year-old has been lagging behind expectations for some time now. His current record for the season is 35 wins and 14 defeats. Definitely not enough for a player of his talent.

At the Olympic Games, he missed the opportunity to get rid of eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, losing 3:6 and 6:7, despite leading 5:2 in the second set against the ailing Serb and having several set points.

Tsitsipas will face Kei Nishikori in his opening match in Montreal on Thursday. The Japanese player was once the world number 4, but has since slipped to number 576 thanks to lengthy injuries. But the Greek showed an inferior performance and lost 4:6 and 4:6.

"The coach is not the one holding the racket"

After the bitter defeat, Stefanos sharply criticized his father Apostolos to journalists. "I need and deserve a coach who listens to me and takes my feedback as a player on board. My father wasn't very clever or very good at dealing with situations like this, it's not the first time he's done it. I'm really disappointed in him."

During the match, Stefanos - once again - clashed with his father, who has also been his coach since childhood. According to Tennis Magazine, Stefanos even asked his father to leave the stadium . According to the report, the main reason for the latest spat is his weakening forehand, which Stefanos was not at all happy with during training in Montreal, but his father apparently did not really notice.

The man from Athens with the strong forehand is still chasing his first Grand Slam triumph and has now even dropped out of the top ten (ATP 11). Tsitsipas junior now wants to go over the books: "I really don't know at the moment whether I would consider making any changes, but I'm really disappointed. The most important thing for a player is to get direct and good feedback from a coach."

The 25-year-old continued: "The coach is not the one who holds a racket. The player is the one who tries to implement a game plan. It's a collaborative effort that you do together. It has to be mutual so that I can try to improve my tennis. That's something I don't want to get stuck on."

Tsitsipas senior often caused discussions

Tsitsipas senior enjoys a dubious reputation in the tennis scene. The 56-year-old is said to have often given his son and protégé instructions in the past, which was at least not legal in the past. What's more, the hot-tempered Greek is a constant source of annoyance for his opponents with his heckling. Corentin Moutet's sardonic comment about Tsitsipas' father: "Everyone thinks he's stupid".

His son Stefanos also sometimes shows how much he is seething on the court. In 2020, he even slightly injured his father's arm when he dismantled a racket. So the two have a kind of love-hate relationship. We will soon see whether their relationship on and off the court will return to normal.

