Stefanos Tsitsipas wins the 58th edition of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. In the final of the clay-court tournament in the Bernese Oberland, the Greek player defeated Raphaël Collignon 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.

Tsitsipas, formerly ranked third in the world and now only No. 85, defeated Belgian Collignon (ATP No. 42)—a first-time ATP finalist—in just over two and a quarter hours. He won his 13th ATP title, his first in a year and a half.