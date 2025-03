Among others, Sami Niku leaves EHC Kloten. Keystone

Twelve players are leaving EHC Kloten with expiring contracts.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the playoff quarter-finalists, who failed to reach the ZSC Lions, announced, five foreigners are leaving the club in addition to goalie Sandro Zurkirchen: Niko Ojamäki, Sami Niku, Daniel Audette, Jayce Hawryluk and Pontus Aberg.

The departures of Rajan Sataric, Thomas Grégoire, Luca Deussen, Leandro Hinder, Joel Marchon and Matthew Kellenberger were also made official.