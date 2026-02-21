Kaitlyn McGregor on the Olympic ice in Milan. Keystone

She once switched from ice hockey to speed skating on the advice of her grandma. At her third attempt and after a five-year break, Kaitlyn McGregor has finally made it to the Olympics.

Kaitlyn McGregor comes from a Canadian ice hockey family. Her father Mark once coached SC Herisau in the then National League A, while her brother Ryan played in various Swiss junior teams and later for the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in the Swiss League. Kaitlyn also followed this path - with success. In 2010, like current national team captain Lara Stalder, she was a member of the Swiss U18 team that won the Division 1 World Championship. Even back then, Kaitlyn was known for her speed on the ice.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old from Zurich found speed skating through her grandmother. "When my grandmother from Canada was watching the 2006 Olympic Games, she saw Cindy Klassen, who used to play ice hockey and won five medals in Turin," McGregor told Keystone-SDA. Her grandmother enthusiastically collected all the newspaper articles and sent them to Switzerland together with a letter. "She wrote to me: I think you can do it too." A short time later, Kaitlyn was standing on the Dolder in Zurich, doing her first laps on the ice.

Reinventing herself

At first, constantly skating in circles took some getting used to, but her talent soon became apparent. She won three medals at the Junior World Championships in 2013. She broke all Swiss records in the junior ranks and later in the elite ranks too. However, she narrowly missed out on her big goal of becoming the first Swiss woman to compete in speed skating in Sochi in 2014.

This gnawed at the ambitious Zurich native, so much so that she took a one-year break from the sport. This ultimately turned into five years. During this time, she trained as a yoga teacher in Canada and later trained as a nutritionist in Switzerland. No one, not even she herself, expected that she would ever return to competitive speed skating.

When the spark ignited again

It wasn't until 2018, when she saw Livio Wenger almost win a medal after finishing fourth in the Olympic mass start race in Pyeongchang, that the idea of returning herself began to germinate. A year later, she accompanied her father to a leadership course at her old training location in Inzell, somewhat by chance. "Suddenly the spark was there again," she recalls. She did her first laps on the ice and decided to give the Olympics another try.

It wasn't enough for the 2022 Games in Beijing, but twelve years after her retirement, McGregor is back at the top of the world. This season, she is ranked 9th in the overall World Cup rankings in the mass start and 11th in the 1500m. This currently makes her the most successful Swiss speed skater.

The dream fulfilled

At her third attempt, it has finally worked out: She will represent Switzerland in the mass start race on Saturday together with Ramona Härdi. It will be McGregor's fourth start in Milan, after the 3000, 1000 and 1500 m races. In contrast to Livio Wenger, the Swiss women are not among the medal candidates. For them, it's primarily about getting through the semi-finals. But McGregor also says: "A lot can happen in the mass start, you never know."

For her, it's not just the results that count at the Winter Games anyway, but above all the path she has taken herself. On site, she can count on the support of her family. Her grandmother has since passed away, but "hopefully she'll be watching me from above and cheering me on".