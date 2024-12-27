There were two fatalities at the Sydney-Hobart sailing regatta, according to the organizers. Picture: dpa

Two crew members from different yachts lose their lives during the traditional sailing regatta, according to the organizers. The water police are investigating the incidents.

Two deaths have occurred during the traditional Australian sailing regatta from Sydney to the Tasmanian island capital Hobart. As the organizers and local authorities announced on Friday, the fatalities were 65-year-old Nick Smith and 55-year-old Roy Quaden - both Australians with decades of sailing experience. They were crew members of the "Flying Fish Arctos" and the "Bowline" respectively. Both were hit by the main boom of their yacht.

The "Flying Fish Arctos" was sailing 30 nautical miles east-southeast of Ulladulla at the time of the accident, while the "Bowline" was 30 nautical miles east-northeast of Batemans Bay. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful in both cases, it was reported.

The two deaths were the first at the prestigious offshore regatta since 1998, when five yachts sank after a heavy storm and six sailors died.

Prime Minister expresses condolences

The race is "an Australian tradition and it is heartbreaking that at a time that should be a joy, two people have lost their lives", wrote Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Platform X. "We send our love and deepest condolences to their families, friends and loved ones."

As the incidents are being investigated by the water police and not all family members have yet been contacted, no further details can be released, the organizers explained. The regatta is being held for the 79th time this year.

