Disqualifications have led to subsequent shifts in the ranking list for the men's World Championships ski jumping on the large hill. Those affected are Marius Lindvik in second place behind the Slovenian Domen Prevc and Johann André Forfang in fifth place.

The Norwegian team was confronted with accusations of manipulation before the competition on the large hill.

Gregor Deschwanden moves up from 9th to 7th place. Show more

The Norwegians Lindvik and Forfang were eliminated from the final ranking due to suits that violated the rules. Behind Slovenia's Domen Prevc, Austria's Jan Hörl and Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi moved up to 2nd and 3rd place.

Exclusions due to jumpsuits that do not comply with the regulations are a regular occurrence in ski jumping. However, the latest decisions by the International Ski Federation FIS officials are particularly controversial, especially as the Norwegian team had been confronted with accusations of manipulation before the competition on the large hill.

Secret footage sets the ball rolling

The ball was set rolling by secret film footage shot by a Polish journalist. The footage shows how the Norwegian athletes' jumpsuits, which had been cut into individual pieces, were separated at the seams and sewn back together. The delegation leaders of Austria, Slovenia and Poland therefore lodged a protest with the International Ski Federation (FIS) against the admission of the local ski jumpers to the competition.

However, the FIS merely stated that the procedure was unusual, but not prohibited. "There is no passage in the regulations for this," explained Christian Kathol, responsible for material control on behalf of the FIS. Kathol described the fact that jump suits are opened again and sewn back together after being inspected by the FIS as a "normal process, because the suits have to be adjusted to the daily body size".

Prevc, who was already ahead after the first round, won with jumps of 138 and 140.5 meters, securing his family's third title at this World Championships. His younger sister Nika had won gold in the women's normal and large hill events.

In addition to the three titles in the individual competitions in Trondheim, Domen and Nika Prevc won another medal together. They were both part of the Slovenian team that took silver in the mixed team competition.

Deschwanden moves up to 7th place

After flights of 129 and 133.5 meters, Gregor Deschwanden was the best Swiss athlete in 9th place for the time being, but moved up two places in the official ranking after the two disqualifications. The Lucerne native was unable to get involved in the battle for the medals. In the end, he missed out on third place by 17 points.

Of the Swiss quartet, Killian Peier and Yanick Wasser also reached the final round. The Vaud native and the St. Gallen native from the Linth region finished 20th and 24th in the adjusted final ranking. Simon Ammann missed out on qualifying for the final with the best 30 jumpers. The former champion found himself in 35th place in the intermediate ranking.