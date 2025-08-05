Tenniglo Niels and Huub Van Kapel were disqualified from the Tour de la Guadeloupe for not completing the full course.



At the Tour de Guadeloupe, two cyclists simply took a shortcut and hid behind a stopping car, only to catch up with the passing pack later on. However, the two cheats were caught.

They were even filmed and excluded on Sunday during the second stage of the Tour on the French overseas island, said the race's organizing director, Frédéric Théobald, to the broadcaster Guadeloupe 1. The Dutch riders Niels Tenniglo and Huub Van Kapel were fined and would be downgraded in the world rankings of road cyclists (UCI).

Other riders are said to have cheated

"They didn't cover the entire route and tried to get back into the peloton at the velodrome," said the head of the organization and spoke of a farce. The brazen cheating was noticed by several spectators and also the jury president. Other cyclists had also cheated during the stage, which was already overshadowed by breakdowns and mass crashes.

"There are other riders who held on to cars, which is proven by videos. So there will be more penalties tomorrow morning," said Théobald. "I would like to remind everyone that cycling is a sport where you pedal and hold on to the handlebars and nothing else, it's dangerous."

