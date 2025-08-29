Leandro Riedi is through to the third round at the US Open. KEYSTONE

The two Swiss players Leandro Riedi and Jérôme Kym impress at this year's US Open and reach the third round. Only an incident between Riedi and a spectator dampened the positive mood.

Andreas Lunghi

Jérôme Kym from Aargau immediately made it through to the third round in his debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam. After qualifying without dropping a set, he eliminated the Americans Ethan Quinn and Brandon Nakashima in the first two rounds of the US Open.

The victory over Nakashima in particular caused quite a stir, as the 24-year-old is number 31 in the world rankings. By comparison, the 22-year-old Swiss is ranked 175th.

The Aargau native's star is really rising this season. He really came into the limelight for the first time in Gstaad, where he narrowly lost to Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in the quarter-finals.

The third round in New York is the first major highlight of his career and a tough opponent awaits him on Saturday night: world number 4 Taylor Fritz. The 27-year-old US American goes into the duel with the Swiss as the heavy favorite.

Leandro Riedi is the second Swiss player to impress at the US Open and is responsible for the temporary resurrection of Swiss men's tennis. On Friday night, he made an incredible comeback against world number 19 Francisco Cerundolo.

Riedi: "I've experienced it many times before"

The 23-year-old Swiss, who survived qualifying for a Grand Slam at Wimbledon for the first time and was eliminated in the first round, overcame a two-set deficit and ultimately won the five-set thriller against the Argentinian 3:6, 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:2.

A spectator caused a stir during the match. After a failed forehand in the fourth set, Riedi got into an argument with the person in the crowd who had been cheering loudly for the Swiss throughout the match.

The Swiss was warned by the chair umpire, whereupon he explained that the person had bet on him and that he did not want him in the stadium. When the call came to escort the spectator out of the stadium, he had already left his seat.

After the match, Riedi explained to the tennis portal "Bounces" why he was sure that the spectator had bet on him: "I've seen it happen many times. I saw him in my first round match and he was shouting my name after every point. I thought to myself: 'This guy must have bet on me'."

During the fourth set of the match against Cerundolo, the Swiss thought to himself that if he lost, the person would write to him and insult him. That's why he wanted the spectator to leave the stadium.

It remains to be hoped that Riedi will not be distracted by any external factors in his third round duel against Poland's Kamil Majchrzak (on Sunday night). Another victory would be the reward for the world number 435 for his hard-earned comeback after a year marked by injuries.

