WTA Two-time Wimbledon finalist Jabeur takes a break

17.7.2025 - 16:20

Ons Jabeur in her last match at Wimbledon at the end of June
Keystone

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur is taking an indefinite break from tennis.

17.07.2025, 16:20

"Over the past two years, I've reached my limits, battled with injuries and faced many other challenges. But deep down, I haven't felt really comfortable on the court for a while," Ons Jabeur explained her decision on social media.

The 30-year-old Tunisian left open how long her break will last and whether she will ever play tennis again. She recently revealed that she had already thought about ending her career due to the numerous hate comments online.

Jabeur's greatest successes were a few years ago. She reached the final at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023 and reached the final at the US Open in 2022.

In the meantime, the former world number two has dropped to 71st position. Jabeur played her last match at the end of June at Wimbledon, where she had to retire in the first round.

