The Swiss national volleyball teams remain on track for success in the European League. Both the men’s and women’s teams now have four wins and one loss.

The men’s team defeated Latvia 3–2 in Volda, Norway. However, this victory comes with a catch, as it earns them only two points instead of three. This could prove decisive in the end. Only the top 4 out of 27 nations will secure an early spot in the 2028 European Championship.

After losing the opening set, which began 0–5, the Swiss seemed to be getting the better of the Latvians. But the Latvians forced a deciding set in the fourth round, which Switzerland ultimately won 15–12.

The final tally will be determined on Sunday after the match against host Norway, which has lost all five of its matches so far. Switzerland would need a great deal of luck, however, for 14 points—from five wins and one clear defeat—to be enough.

The Swiss women’s team will likely fall short—perhaps by an even narrower margin, but certainly. This is despite their 3–0 victory over Azerbaijan in North Macedonia on Saturday and the fact that they are unlikely to face any problems against Israel on Sunday either. The 15 points from five wins and one loss will be enough for fifth place at best. In the women’s competition as well, only the top four teams will secure early qualification for the 2028 European Championship.