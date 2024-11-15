Ouch! At the official weigh-in before the boxing match, Mike Tyson punches his opponent Jake Paul right in the face with the flat of the hand he grabbed his crotch with moments before. Let the games begin ...

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the night from Friday to Saturday (from 02.00 Swiss time) Netflix will be broadcasting various boxing matches live. The whole thing ends with the highlight fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The fight is expected to start at around 05.00 am.

The sparks are already flying in the run-up to the fight. After the official weigh-in, Paul hops towards Tyson like a monkey on all fours and receives a good slap in the face from the 58-year-old.

After Paul is beaten, he says: "Now it's personal, he has to die."

Find out more about Mike Tyson's eventful life below. Show more

It's just a show fight, but boxing fans around the world are electrified. Because Mike Tyson, a dazzling figure, is returning to the ring. Even before the fight, he slaps his opponent Jake Paul in the face after the official weigh-in. However, the 27-year-old influencer literally begs for it. He approaches Mike Tyson on all fours and looks like a monkey. After he receives the slap, Paul spits big words: "Now it's personal, he has to die."

The pictures of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Before the fight against influencer Jake Paul, 58-year-old Mike Tyson shows that he hasn't just seen the gym from the outside in recent weeks. Image: Keystone And the former world champion lets the sparks fly even before the fight. Image: Keystone Because after the official weigh-in, Tysen gives his opponent Paul a good slap in the face. Image: Keystone While Tyson is being held back, Paul (white trousers) shouts something in the direction of the photographers. Image: Keystone The slap doesn't seem to throw the 27-year-old American off his stride. Image: Keystone Promoter Nakisa Bidarian (center) bravely stands between the two brawlers and prevents an irregular pre-fight. Image: Keystone The big show then takes place in the night from Friday to Saturday. The preliminaries are scheduled for around 2am. Tyson and Paul will then enter the ring at around 5am. Netflix will broadcast the boxing spectacle live. Image: Keystone The pictures of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Before the fight against influencer Jake Paul, 58-year-old Mike Tyson shows that he hasn't just seen the gym from the outside in recent weeks. Image: Keystone And the former world champion lets the sparks fly even before the fight. Image: Keystone Because after the official weigh-in, Tysen gives his opponent Paul a good slap in the face. Image: Keystone While Tyson is being held back, Paul (white trousers) shouts something in the direction of the photographers. Image: Keystone The slap doesn't seem to throw the 27-year-old American off his stride. Image: Keystone Promoter Nakisa Bidarian (center) bravely stands between the two brawlers and prevents an irregular pre-fight. Image: Keystone The big show then takes place in the night from Friday to Saturday. The preliminaries are scheduled for around 2am. Tyson and Paul will then enter the ring at around 5am. Netflix will broadcast the boxing spectacle live. Image: Keystone

Only those directly involved know whether the two are acting spontaneously or simply following a Netflix script. The streaming provider is broadcasting the fight live and is really getting the publicity going. However, the best advertising of all is campaigns that are picked up by the media with a kiss on the hand. But some people also ask themselves the question: is Tyson really the type of guy who would stick to a script?

Four years ago, the 58-year-old let his guard down in the podcast "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson" and said things like: "I was a killer in the ring, that's all I was born for. Now that time is over. I'm nothing."

But now he's returning to the ring. That's where he feels at home, where he's the killer. But is it still him? Or is the 31-year age difference too much in the end?

Mike Tyson: A pendulum between the extremes of life

It is clear that Tyson is fundamentally the much better boxer. Tyson won the world heavyweight title at the age of 20 years and 143 days - making him the youngest boxer to achieve this feat to date. On November 22, 1986, he knocked out the Canadian title holder Trevor Berbick in the second round. With his fighting style characterized by brute force, he subsequently knocked one champion after another out of the ring. At the age of 21, Tyson is already world champion of the three major heavyweight boxing federations.

However, Tyson's life went off the rails. In 1987 he was accused of sexual harassment, and in 1998 he had to postpone a title defense because he broke his right hand in a street fight against a former opponent. Tyson makes headlines because of his obesity, public marital problems and a car accident that is portrayed as a suicide attempt. And so on ...

1990 Tyson loses for the first time

On February 11, 1990, "Iron Mike" also suffers a debacle in the ring. He loses his first ever fight against James "Buster" Douglas, the bookmakers' 42-1 underdog. In the 10th round, Douglas sends Tyson into the land of dreams with a powerful three-punch combination. The fight goes down in the history books of heavyweight boxing.

In 1992, Tyson is sentenced to six years in prison for rape, but is released after three years on March 25, 1995 thanks to good behavior. In August of the same year, he returned to the ring after an absence of over four years and beat the living daylights out of his first opponents. In March 1996, he celebrated his biggest victory after his prison sentence. In the 3rd round, he knocks out the British title holder Frank Bruno and is once again WBC World Champion. Tyson collects the then record fee of 30 million dollars for the victory. Enough money to make a nice life for himself. Or so you might think. But Tyson managed to squander his entire fortune over the next few years.

Tyson's decline as a boxer

The fight on June 28, 1997 against Evander Holyfield, against whom he had lost the world title months earlier, is of course also unforgettable. After three rounds, Tyson bit off a piece of his superior opponent's right ear. The fight was stopped and Tyson's boxing license was revoked indefinitely due to his extremely unsportsmanlike conduct, and he also had to pay a fine of three million dollars.

Many more scandals followed, but also comebacks. Sometimes he is jailed, sometimes there is a mass brawl in the run-up to a fight, including a Tyson bite to the thigh of his opponent Lennox Lewis. Again he loses his boxing license. Nevertheless, he is allowed to fight Lewis a few weeks later. Tyson is knocked out in the 8th round, but receives 17 million US dollars as a consolation.

On June 11, 2005, Tyson, who had long since lost his charisma as a boxer, entered the ring for the last time. He loses to the Irishman Kevin McBride and retires. Tyson explained his decision by saying that he did not want to make the sport of boxing, to which he owed so much, laughable with such performances.

Drunk driving, drugs, prison sentences, a fight on an airplane: Tyson continued to cause scandals in the years that followed. A tragic stroke of fate also caused him to fall even further at times: in 2009, his daughter was strangled by a treadmill cable while playing.

But you have to give Tyson credit for one thing. He has always picked himself up again after setbacks. And in recent years, he has repeatedly provided insights into his inner life. The soul of a man who moves back and forth between the highs and lows of life like a yo-yo.

Jake Paul has been a professional boxer since 2020

And now Tyson is back in the ring at the age of 58, 37 years after his first world championship triumph. His opponent is influencer Jake Paul, a 27-year-old American who has over 27 million followers on Instagram alone. Paul has been getting into the ring on and off since 2018 and has fancied himself as a professional boxer since 2020. Paul knocked out YouTuber AnEsonGib in the first round four years ago and went on to win fights against former basketball player Nate Robinson, as well as former MMA fighters Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (two fights) and Anderson Silva. In February 2023, Paul then loses for the first time, losing to Brit Tommy Fury. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Tyson.