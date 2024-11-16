The pictures of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul The 58-year-old former world champion Mike Tyson (left) has lost the boxing match against his 27-year-old opponent Jake Paul. Image: IMAGO/Inpho Photography Tyson has to digest some hard punches. Image: Imago In the end, the judges' decision in favor of Paul was unanimous. Image: KEYSTONE Tyson starts well in the ring and lands a few punches. Image: KEYSTONE Even at 58, Tyson still has plenty of power. Image: KEYSTONE But Paul holds his own and even more so in the end. Image: KEYSTONE Tyson increasingly loses energy - and ultimately the fight. Image: KEYSTONE 72,300 spectators watched the event at the Dallas Cowboys' football stadium. Of course, there were even more on Netflix. The streaming provider broadcast the fight live. Image: KEYSTONE Even before the fight against influencer Jake Paul, 58-year-old Mike Tyson showed that he hasn't just seen the gym from the outside in recent weeks. Image: Keystone And the former world champion let the sparks fly even before the fight. Image: Keystone Because after the official weigh-in, Tysen gives his opponent Paul a good slap in the face. Image: Keystone While Tyson is being held back, Paul (white trousers) shouts something in the direction of the photographers. Image: Keystone The slap doesn't seem to throw the 27-year-old American off his stride. Image: Keystone Promoter Nakisa Bidarian (center) bravely stands between the two brawlers and prevents an irregular pre-fight. Image: Keystone The big show then takes place in the night from Friday to Saturday. The preliminaries are scheduled for around 2 am. Tyson and Paul will then enter the ring at around 5am. Netflix will broadcast the boxing spectacle live. Image: Keystone The pictures of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul The 58-year-old former world champion Mike Tyson (left) has lost the boxing match against his 27-year-old opponent Jake Paul. Image: IMAGO/Inpho Photography Tyson has to digest some hard punches. Image: Imago In the end, the judges' decision in favor of Paul was unanimous. Image: KEYSTONE Tyson starts well in the ring and lands a few punches. Image: KEYSTONE Even at 58, Tyson still has plenty of power. Image: KEYSTONE But Paul holds his own and even more so in the end. Image: KEYSTONE Tyson increasingly loses energy - and ultimately the fight. Image: KEYSTONE 72,300 spectators watched the event at the Dallas Cowboys' football stadium. Of course, there were even more on Netflix. The streaming provider broadcast the fight live. Image: KEYSTONE Even before the fight against influencer Jake Paul, 58-year-old Mike Tyson showed that he hasn't just seen the gym from the outside in recent weeks. Image: Keystone And the former world champion let the sparks fly even before the fight. Image: Keystone Because after the official weigh-in, Tysen gives his opponent Paul a good slap in the face. Image: Keystone While Tyson is being held back, Paul (white trousers) shouts something in the direction of the photographers. Image: Keystone The slap doesn't seem to throw the 27-year-old American off his stride. Image: Keystone Promoter Nakisa Bidarian (center) bravely stands between the two brawlers and prevents an irregular pre-fight. Image: Keystone The big show then takes place in the night from Friday to Saturday. The preliminaries are scheduled for around 2 am. Tyson and Paul will then enter the ring at around 5am. Netflix will broadcast the boxing spectacle live. Image: Keystone

With the broadcast of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, Netflix wants to show that the streaming provider can also broadcast major live events. Netflix doesn't get knocked out, but it does take a beating.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Netflix has been busy promoting the boxing match between former world champion Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The whole thing is also an indication that Netflix wants to shake up the sports market with live broadcasts in the future.

However, in the first real "endurance test" in this area, the streaming service provider loses due to a technical knockout.

Netflix reaped scorn and ridicule on social media and also had to endure comments from angry citizens. Subscribers have so far waited in vain for an apology. Perhaps because the pain at Netflix is still too great to think clearly? Show more

Even before the boxing match between former world champion Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, there were several interruptions in the streaming provider Netflix's transmission. During the preliminary fights, the picture stopped for many viewers, and sometimes only the sound continued.

Numerous users posted photos of error messages on X and complained about poor resolution. But things didn't improve during the main fight either. There was initially no public response from Netflix. Instead, thousands of frustrated viewers took to social media. Many wrote things like: "Tyson vs Paul? The real fight was Netflix vs. its subscribers."

There was also a reaction from Paul, who is now 40 million US dollars richer. "More than 120 million people on Netflix, we paralyzed the site," said the winner after the fight.

The winner went on to say that he spared Tyson, who will still receive 20 million US dollars, towards the end: "I wanted to put on a good show for the fans. I didn't want to hurt anyone unnecessarily. The longer the fight lasted, the more Tyson's age made itself felt. The brutal toughness he had at the beginning diminished from round to round." It was unfortunate that so many viewers did not get to enjoy the show, as the broadcaster, unlike Tyson, was repeatedly on the floor, to use boxing parlance.

Reactions on social media

And as usual, when something goes wrong somewhere, there is a hail of criticism on social media. Some of it is so antisocial that it makes you wonder what's wrong with humanity right now. But there are always posts that bring a smile to your face.

Things went even better in the run-up to the fight - even with Tyson ...