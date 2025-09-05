In November, Mike Tyson stood in the boxing ring once again at the age of 58, after which he was criticized and ridiculed. Now the former world champion wants to fight again - this time against another former champion. (archive picture) Keystone

Former boxing world champion Mike Tyson is returning to the ring: this time for a show fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When and where the 59-year-old will face his opponent, who is eleven years his junior, was not revealed in the announcement by the promoter CSI Sports.

Mayweather remained unbeaten in his active career and - like his older colleague - made a name for himself with spectacular knockout victories. Tyson last appeared in the ring in a show fight against influencer Jake Paul, who had only recently taken up boxing. Afterwards, the former heavyweight champion was showered with criticism and ridicule for his performance against his 31-year-old opponent.

"When CSI approached me about a fight against Floyd Mayweather, I thought: "It's never going to happen," Tyson was quoted as saying in the CSI release. "But, Floyd said yes."

Mayweather won five world titles in various weight classes, but was never heavier than junior middleweight, whose limit is 154 pounds (approx. 70 kg). His last official fight was in 2017 against world-renowned martial arts fighter Conor McGregor.