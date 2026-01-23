A group of U.S. senators wants to take tougher action against connected cars from manufacturers with Chinese shareholders. This could potentially affect a major German automaker as well.

A bill whose provisions could result in a sales ban in the U.S. for Mercedes-Benz due to its Chinese shareholders has cleared its first hurdle in the U.S. Senate. The relevant committee has referred the bill to the full Senate for consideration.

The draft proposes a ban on the import, production, sale, and resale of connected vehicles from manufacturers in which Chinese shareholders hold more than 15 percent of the shares. In the case of Mercedes, just under 10 percent is held by the Chinese automaker BAIC, and another nearly 10 percent is held by Li Shufu, the founder of Geely.

Senators at odds

In a response, Mercedes pointed out, among other things, that no single shareholder holds more than 10 percent of the company’s stock and that major shareholders are not directly represented on the supervisory board nor do they have the authority to make business decisions. At the same time, the company noted that it supports approximately 160,000 jobs in the U.S., including at its two plants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The debate in the Committee on Trade, Science, and Transportation also revealed that there are differences of opinion among the senators. For example, the influential Republican Ted Cruz spoke in favor of eliminating the 15 percent threshold. He also raised the question of whether this figure had been chosen to weaken the German rivals of the U.S. giant General Motors. Both Cruz and Democrat Bernie Moreno, who supports the bill, assured that they did not want to ban the sale of Mercedes vehicles in the U.S. Moreno also pointed out that the bill would allow automakers to apply to the Department of Commerce for exemptions.