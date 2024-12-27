Switzerland (Endo Meier) is on the losing side in the opening game of the U20 World Championships against the Czech Republic Keystone

The Swiss U20 national team started the World Championships in Canada with a defeat. The result was a clear 1:5 against the Czech Republic in Ottawa.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Switzerland loses the opening game of the U20 Ice Hockey World Championship against the Czech Republic with 1:5.

On Friday, the national team will face Slovakia. Show more

It was the expected difficult start to the tournament for coach Marcel Jenni's team. The Swiss fell behind as early as the 5th minute against the third-placed team from the last World Championship. After five minutes in the final period, it was 4:0 for the favorites. Léo Braillard from the Lethbridge Hurricanes scored the consolation goal shortly afterwards, but the Czechs put the finishing touches on the game with a 5:1 goal into an empty net two and a half minutes before the end.

On Friday, Switzerland will face Slovakia, who lost 5-2 to Sweden in their opener. To reach the knockout round, Marcel Jenni's team must finish at least 4th out of five teams in the preliminary round.