At the last Tour de France, top professional cyclists such as Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard amazed everyone by using a carbon monoxide method in training. The world federation has now banned this practice.

"Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our athletes," says UCI President David Lappartient.

The cycling world federation UCI banned the much-discussed carbon monoxide method, which had already been used by superstars such as Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. The ban, which is intended to protect the health of riders, comes into force on February 10, the world governing body announced.

"Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our athletes and today's decision is another important step in this direction," UCI President David Lappartient was quoted as saying. However, its use should still be possible in medical facilities.

The use of carbon monoxide, which is toxic in large quantities, caused controversy at the Tour de France last year. Research by the web magazine "Escape Collective" revealed that some teams and riders use devices that measure haemoglobin concentration and blood volume. On the other hand, these carbon monoxide rebreathers also allow the gas to be inhaled in small quantities, which studies have shown can lead to an increase in performance.

UCI warns of health problems

However, according to the UCI, repeated inhalation can lead to "acute and chronic health problems, such as headaches, lethargy, nausea, dizziness and confusion". Such symptoms could therefore "worsen at any time and lead to cardiac arrhythmia, seizures, paralysis and unconsciousness".

According to the world federation, it has also officially asked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to take a stand on the use of the carbon monoxide method both in and out of competition.

