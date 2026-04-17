Following the Covid scandal surrounding Patrick Fischer, the Swiss Hockey Federation has parted ways with its coach. Expert Ueli Schwarz analyzes the separation for blue Sport and explains the association's change of heart.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation is parting ways with national coach Patrick Fischer shortly before the home World Championships after the pressure from the Covid scandal increased significantly.

Expert Ueli Schwarz explains that the association initially underestimated the consequences before the case escalated nationally and internationally.

Schwarz describes the end as a tragedy in sporting and human terms, but believes the move was necessary to bring calm to the team. Show more

One month before the home World Cup, there is a big bang. After the Covid scandal surrounding Patrick Fischer, the pressure became too great and the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation parted ways with its long-serving coach.

"As hard as it sounds, and as much as I hate to say it, for me there was no other way than to part ways," field hockey expert Ueli Schwarz told blue Sport. Because: "More and more facts emerged after Monday. Swiss Olympic reacted sharply, the IIHF announced an investigation and you had to reckon with a ban. We also heard that many sponsors reacted strongly."

How does Schwarz, who once worked for the association himself, explain his former colleagues' change of heart? "We underestimated the pressure from the associations, the media and the sponsors at the beginning," explains the 66-year-old. "It was only later that we realized that this case was of interest to politicians and also had international ramifications. As a national team coach, you are a role model and image bearer. For every player and for ice hockey as a whole. They underestimated that at the beginning. In the end, the pressure was no longer bearable for anyone."

"A big field of rubble"

Even though Schwarz is in favor of the separation, it hurts him personally: "It hurts me extremely for Patrick Fischer. I had a close relationship with him over the years, he was once my player in the U-Nati. I think it's a human tragedy."

The former head of sport and league director also speaks of a tragedy from a sporting perspective. "Patrick Fischer deserves the utmost respect. He inspired us so often with his team and improved the reputation of Swiss coaches. That it has to end like this hurts me immensely from a sporting point of view." This is also why he would have advised Fischer to resign of his own accord on Monday: "That would have earned him enormous respect and esteem. Now it's like a big pile of rubble."

How can calm return?

The separation was also important in order to be able to concentrate on the sport as quickly as possible. "If it hadn't come to this separation now, players and coaches would have been confronted with this story every day until the World Cup. It was better to clear the air now than to disrupt the entire World Cup preparations even more."

From his point of view, calm must return as quickly as possible in order to focus optimally on the World Cup. "If the start of the World Championships is successful, you can quickly concentrate on the sport again," Schwarz is also certain.

"We'll do it for Fischer"

Schwarz is also certain that Jan Cadieux is ready to lead this national team to success. "I trust him 100 percent to take over. After all, he has been the successor for a long time." Even if the circumstances are difficult, they could also take some of the pressure off. Because: "If you ask someone what the worst possible World Cup preparation would be, the answer would probably be exactly what has just happened in Switzerland."

For Schwarz, one thing is clear: Cadieux has to get the team behind him. "He has to get this team behind him. And create an atmosphere that says: We're doing it for Fischer too. Because he got us here."