Donald Trump's dance moves are taking the US sports world by storm.

No time? blue News summarizes for you UFC fighter Jon Jones wins by technical knockout against Stipe Miocic in round 3 on Saturday and is world champion.

Croatian-born American Miocic, who ruled the scene as heavyweight champion for years between 2016 and 2021, ends his career after the defeat.

On the other hand, Jones celebrates his victory effusively. He thanks Donald Trump, who is watching the fight on site, imitates his dance moves, chants USA and lets the audience know that he is a proud Christian.

Finally, the 37-year-old gun nut presents Trump with the world championship belt he has just won.

Several players in the NFL also celebrate their points at the weekend with the so-called Trump Dance. Show more

Martial artist Jon Jones, scandalous gun nut, beats the living daylights out of his opponent Stipe Miocic on Saturday. He won by technical knockout in the 3rd round. After the defeat, the 42-year-old Miocic, who reigned over the scene as heavyweight champion between 2016 and 2021, ended his career: "I'm through. I'm calling it quits."

Prominent guest list around Donald Trump

The fight will take place in front of prominent spectators. Donald Trump will be there, as will billionaire buddy Elon Musk, who will play an important role in US politics under the future US president. Health Secretary-designate Robert Kennedy Jr. will also be at the stadium, as will music stars Kid Rock and Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis.

For UFC fan Trump, the events are always a home game. Because unlike in other sports, many fighters, fans and even boss Dana White are devoted to him. White, whose business relationship with Trump goes back a long way, was also one of the speakers at the Republican party convention before the election.

World champion Jones is also delighted with Trump's presence and says a "big, big thank you" to the Republican election winner. He then performs the Trump dance, chants USA chants and says: "I am proud to be a great American champion. I'm proud to be an American, Christian champion."

Jones then leaves the cage, is congratulated by Trump and in the meantime presents the 78-year-old with the UFC heavyweight belt he has just won.

The Trump dance has also arrived in the NFL

In the NFL, Trump-inspired cheers are also becoming a trend. Football players celebrate successful actions at the weekend with dance moves that imitate the former and future US president. Nick Bosa from the San Francisco 49ers moves his hips and hands just like Trump when he danced to music in public recently.

The so-called Trump Dance is also used after a touchdown by Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders. "I've seen everyone do it," says Bowers after the Raiders' defeat. "I watched the UFC fight that night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC and I saw it, so I thought it was cool." U.S. media reported that no further questions could be asked of Bowers after this response, following intervention from the Raiders PR team.

When a cheer becomes hype ...

The whole thing is vaguely reminiscent of the hype caused by marksman Yusuf Dikec at the Olympic Games in the summer. The Turk competed in Paris without any special equipment and always had one hand in his trouser pocket. He not only shot his way into the hearts of the fans, but also onto the podium. The silver medal winner's jubilation caused a hype on social media and was imitated by various athletes, such as pole vaulter Armand Duplantis after his world record jump.

