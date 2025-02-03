Stan Wawrinka loses his third match of the year despite strong resistance Keystone

Stan Wawrinka suffers his third defeat in his third match of the season. The soon-to-be 40-year-old showed strong resistance in the first round of the indoor tournament in Rotterdam against Daniil Medvedev 7:6, 4:6, 1:6.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Wawrinka (ATP 155) only had to concede defeat to the world number seven Medvedev after two and a half hours. The Swiss, who won the tournament in Rotterdam ten years ago, came back from 3:5 down in the first set and fended off two set points before winning the tie-break 10:8.

After winning the first set, Wawrinka immediately conceded a break, which was a small preliminary decision in this match. The Vaud native only came close to a service break once after that. In the end, Medvedev, who had been playing below expectations for months, had the match under control.