Ramon Untersander (number 65) of all people leads SC Bern to its first win in Lausanne in six years sda

SC Bern manages a small liberation in the National League. Ramon Untersander leads Bern to its first win in Lausanne since 2019 as a two-goal scorer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Untersander equalized at 1:1 at the start of the final period and scored 50 seconds before the end of overtime on an assist from Marc Marchon. Captain Untersander of all people: Alongside Tristan Scherwey, the 34-year-old Grisons native is one of only two remaining players who were part of the SC Bern team when the capital club last won in Lausanne in 2019.

After the defeats in Lugano and against Davos, the Bernese, who have so far only imperceptibly stabilized under coach Heinz Ehlers, improved from 13th to 11th place in the table. They are now just one point behind Biel in the final play-in place. For Lausanne, a run of seven wins ended somewhat unexpectedly.

The second-weakest offense in the league also struggled to score goals for a long time on Monday evening. Only Untersander's equalizer in the 42nd minute broke the Bernese spell. Mats Alge then briefly gave the visitors hope of a win without overtime with the opening goal, but Drake Caggiula equalized for Lausanne.

Lugano only needed half a game against Ajoie

After two defeats, Lugano turned its good form in the National League back into points. In their 6-1 win against bottom-of-the-table Ajoie, the Ticino side only struggled until the middle of the game.

Preliminary decision around the middle of the game: Lorenzo Canonica scores in the 32nd minute to make it 3:1 for Lugano Keystone

David Aebischer gave Lugano a 2:1 lead with a short-handed goal seconds before the midway point of the game. A short time later, Aebischer set up Lorenzo Canonica, and Calvin Thürkauf and Michael Sgarbossa increased the lead to 5:1 in the middle period.

Like Aebischer, who also had his stick in play for the first Lugano goal, Zachary Sanford was also involved in the first three goals.

After the defeats against the ZSC Lions, Lugano regained 4th place. Bottom-placed Ajoie, who have only won three times away from home, lost for the 27th time in their 34th game.

Telegrams and standings:

Lausanne - Bern 2:3 (0:0, 1:0, 1:2, 0:1) n.V.

9600 spectators. - Referees Stricker/Hungerbühler, Meusy/Humair. - Goals: 40th (39:07) Brännström (Zehnder, Bougro) 1:0. 42nd Untersander (Rhyn) 1:1. 48th Alge (Füllemann, Scherwey) 1:2. 52nd Caggiula (Niku) 2:2. 65th (64:10) Untersander (Marchon) 2:3. - Penalties: none against Lausanne, 2 times 2 minutes against Bern. - PostFinance top scorers: Czarnik; Bemström.

Lausanne: Pasche; Baragano, Brännström; Niku, Marti; Vouardoux, Fiedler; Haas; Riat, Czarnik, Caggiula; Hügli, Rochette, Oksanen; Fuhrer, Fuchs, Zehnder; Holdener, Bougro, Douay.

Bern: Reideborn; Loeffel, Lindholm; Untersander, Rhyn; Kindschi, Kreis; Füllemann; Bemström, Aaltonen, Ejdsell; Merelä, Müller, Lehmann; Vermin, Graf, Marchon; Scherwey, Ritzmann, Alge; Schild.

Remarks: Lausanne without Heldner, Jäger, Kahun, Prassl and Suomela (all injured), Bern without Baumgartner, Häman Aktell, Simon Moser (all injured) and Iakovenko (suspended).

Lugano - Ajoie 6:1 (1:1, 4:0, 1:0)

6292 spectators. - SR Piechaczek (GER)/Brander (FIN), Cattaneo/Bichsel. - Goals: 9. Nättinen 0:1. 11. Sanford (Dahlström, Aebischer) 1:1. 30. Aebischer (Sanford/underpaid goal!) 2:1. 32. Canonica (Aebischer, Sanford) 3:1. 36. Thürkauf (Alatalo/powerplay goal) 4:1. 39. Sgarbossa (Sekac, Canonica) 5:1. 51. Aleksi Peltonen (Morini/underpaid goal!) 6:1. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Lugano, 3 times 2 minutes against Ajoie. - PostFinance top scorers: Sanford; Honka.

Lugano: Schlegel; Alatalo, Müller; Aebischer, Dahlström; Brian Zanetti, Jesper Peltonen; Fazzini, Sanford, Canonica; Bertaggia, Sgarbossa, Sekac; Simion, Thürkauf, Emanuelsson; Marco Zanetti, Morini, Aleksi Peltonen; Tanner.

Ajoie: Ciaccio; Fey, Honka; Fischer, Nussbaumer; Pilet, Berthoud; Thiry; Hazen, Bellemare, Nättinen; Turkulainen, Devos, Mottet; Sopa, Wick, Cormier; Pedretti, Romanenghi, Bozon; Cavalleri.

Remarks: Lugano without Kupari, Perlini (both injured) and Carrick (suspended), Ajoie without Garessus, Gauthier, Keller, Patenaude, Robin (all injured), Christe (sick) and Friman (supernumerary foreigner).