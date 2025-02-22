  1. Residential Customers
WTA Tour Up-and-coming Mirra Andreyeva wins the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai

SDA

22.2.2025 - 18:44

Posing with the trophy: Mirra Andreyeva
Keystone

At 17 years and 299 days old, the Russian Mirra Andreyeva, the world number 14, became the youngest ever winner of a WTA 1000 tournament on Saturday in Dubai.

Keystone-SDA

22.02.2025, 18:44

The junior beat Denmark's Clara Tauson (WTA 38) 7:6 (7:1), 6:1 in the final.

This category of events, introduced in 2009, comprises the ten most prestigious tournaments in women's tennis after the four Grand Slam tournaments. A WTA 1000 event had never been won by a player under the age of 19 before Andreyeva's coup.

On the other hand, there have been younger tournament winners in the past. Martina Hingis, for example, won the Players Championships in Key Biscayne (Miami) at the age of 16 years and 6 months - a tournament that would certainly have had 1000 status back then.

