The SailGP races on May 3 and 4, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro have to be canceled. There are major safety concerns following the events at the last GP in San Francisco.

Jan Arnet

After the SailGP event in San Francisco, the frightening wing collapse of the Australians is the big topic. The accident is shown on various channels from different camera angles. It becomes clear that it could have been much worse.

The Australians' wings had broken off after a crash in a race in the USA on March 23 and almost crashed onto the crew members. The Australians escaped with a scare, but there were major safety concerns among the race organizers afterwards.

Race in Brazil canceled

These are so great that the stage planned for May 3 and 4 in Rio de Janeiro cannot take place. "Following the discovery of a defect in selected wing sails of the F50 fleet, SailGP has taken the difficult decision to cancel next month's event in Rio (May 3-4) to allow for the necessary repairs ahead of New York (June 7-8) and the remainder of the 2025 season," the race organizers said in a statement.

After identifying a potential defect in select wingsails across the F50 fleet, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Rio event on May 3-4 in order to facilitate required repairs ahead of the remainder of the 2025 Season.



"After thorough investigation, our engineers and technicians have discovered an issue with the bonding of the core material in the shear web of some wing sails that could potentially affect the structural integrity of these wing sails," SailGP CEO Russell Coutts is quoted as saying in the statement.

Further investigations are now to be carried out so that racing can resume in New York in June. "We know that this news is very disappointing, but the safety of our athletes is our top priority," says Coutts.