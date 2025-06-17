  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tennis Upgraded mixed at the US Open with Belinda Bencic

SDA

17.6.2025 - 17:02

Belinda Bencic will form an Olympic champion duo with Alexander Zverev in New York
Belinda Bencic will form an Olympic champion duo with Alexander Zverev in New York
Keystone

The US Open, which takes place at the end of August, boasts an impressive field of participants for the mixed tournament.

Keystone-SDA

17.06.2025, 17:02

Among others, Belinda Bencic from Eastern Switzerland and the German Alexander Zverev will form a duo, as the organizers have announced.

The two singles Olympic champions from Tokyo 2021 will face a whole host of top-class competitors. Jannik Sinner, the men's No. 1, will play with American Emma Navarro (WTA 9), while the current best player Aryna Sabalenka will team up with Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 19). Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud, Naomi Osaka/Nick Kyrgios and Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz are other notable pairings for a competition that otherwise leads a shadowy existence at Grand Slam tournaments.

The New York organizers succeeded in upgrading the event with a new date. Instead of taking place towards the end of the tournament as usual, the mixed will be held in the qualifying week, i.e. before the actual start of the US Open (August 23 to September 7), on August 19 and 20. The winning mixed duo will receive one million dollars in prize money.

More from the department

Olympic Games. Swiss start Olympic tournament against France

Olympic GamesSwiss start Olympic tournament against France

Tour de Suisse. Quinn Simmons wins solo - and thinks of Gino Mäder

Tour de SuisseQuinn Simmons wins solo - and thinks of Gino Mäder

Interesting field of participants. Alexander Zverev takes part in Gstaad for the first time

Interesting field of participantsAlexander Zverev takes part in Gstaad for the first time