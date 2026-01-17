Upswing at Tudor to continue this year - Gallery The Swiss cycling team Tudor with two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe wants to attack again in 2026 Image: Keystone As co-owners, Fabian Cancellara (right) and CEO Raphael Meyer still have big plans for the Swiss cycling team Tudor Image: Keystone Stefan Küng from Thurgau, a strong time trial and classics specialist, joins the Swiss Tudor team Image: Keystone After a mixed first season with Tudor, Marc Hirschi hopes to take the next step in 2026 Image: Keystone Australian Michael Storer is Tudor's man for the big tours Image: Keystone Upswing at Tudor to continue this year - Gallery The Swiss cycling team Tudor with two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe wants to attack again in 2026 Image: Keystone As co-owners, Fabian Cancellara (right) and CEO Raphael Meyer still have big plans for the Swiss cycling team Tudor Image: Keystone Stefan Küng from Thurgau, a strong time trial and classics specialist, joins the Swiss Tudor team Image: Keystone After a mixed first season with Tudor, Marc Hirschi hopes to take the next step in 2026 Image: Keystone Australian Michael Storer is Tudor's man for the big tours Image: Keystone

The Swiss cycling team Tudor Pro Cycling, led by co-owner Fabian Cancellara, has ambitious plans. The aim is to win a stage in a Grand Tour in 2026 and, in the long term, to make it into the World Tour.

The up-and-coming Swiss team Tudor Pro Cycling has confidently positioned itself ahead of the 2026 season. At the media day in Moraira on the Costa Blanca in Spain last week, co-owner Fabian Cancellara was confident and formulated clear ambitions for the coming years. After the completed three-year cycle, the team is one of the two best ProTeams in terms of points below the WorldTour and therefore has automatic starting rights for all races in the highest category in 2026.

"Looking ahead to the 2026 season, our secured race calendar and the automatic WorldTour invitations offer us valuable planning security. This is a significant improvement compared to last year," explained Cancellara. "Our clear goal is to secure a place in the WorldTour by the start of 2029, and the coming season is a crucial first step on the way to achieving this ambitious goal."

Focus on the Grand Tours

In sporting terms, Tudor 2026 will focus on the three grand tours. An ambitious approach for a ProTeam, especially as collecting world ranking points in three-week races is challenging. In the 30-strong team, Michael Storer is currently considered the most promising candidate for a top result in a Grand Tour. The Australian clearly formulated his goal: "Everything has to go perfectly for me, but then I can keep up with the best riders in the world." The Giro d'Italia, which he finished in tenth place overall last year, is his "absolute main goal for the first half of the season".

Tudor wants to win at least one stage at the Giro, the Tour de France or the Vuelta in 2026. "That is the main goal of the season," explained Cancellara. At the Tour of France, local rider Julian Alaphilippe in particular is expected to provide offensive accents. In the first part of the season, the two-time world champion will turn his attention to the Italian one-day race Strade Bianche and the Ardennes Classics.

More breadth with Küng

With the signing of Stefan Küng, the Swiss faction in the team has grown to nine riders. The time trial and classics specialist from Thurgau provides more breadth and experience. After seven seasons with Groupama-FDJ, in which he only had to miss out on a Tour participation last year, the Tour of France will be a particular focus for the multiple World Championship medal winner in 2026.

"The team time trial at the start of this year's Tour de France is an important highlight in my racing calendar," says the 33-year-old, who will be riding for Tudor for the next three seasons. In the spring, Küng will focus as usual on the Pavé Classics.

Hirschi presses the reset button

Whether Marc Hirschi will start in the Tour de France again is still open. In 2025, the Bernese rider was unable to fully meet the high expectations as a top newcomer. Hirschi is therefore all the more confident about his second year under contract: "The break between the two seasons was very good for me mentally. I was able to reset and am now fully focused on the next season."

Hirschi is making slight adjustments in terms of building up his form. He is planning to go to an altitude training camp later and work shorter, but more intensively there. The aim is to start the decisive races with more freshness. A new start is planned for 2026 - including a Giro premiere, which did not take place last year for reasons of form. Before that, Hirschi is to fight for top places in the Ardennes together with Julian Alaphilippe.

New headquarters as a project for the future

Parallel to the sporting expansion, Tudor is continuing to invest in its infrastructure. CEO Raphael Meyer announced that the new headquarters in Sursee are expected to be ready for occupation by the end of the year. The new building, which will cost CHF 18 million, will include training, rehabilitation and altitude facilities, workshops, offices and a public cycling experience center. Meyer spoke of a "visionary project that will make a decisive contribution to achieving our ambitious goals".

Whether Tudor can keep pace with the rapid structural growth in sporting terms will become clear in 2026.