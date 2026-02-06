The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 12.00 pm: Cross-country skiing, freestyle men, 10 km
- 14.00: Biathlon, men's sprint, 10 km
- 14.46: Snowboard, cross women
- 16.00: Speed skating, 10,000 m men
- 19.00: Figure skating, men's single skating, free skating
- 20.25: Snowboard, halfpipe men, heat 3
- 21.10: Ice field hockey men, Canada vs. Switzerland
- 21.14: Skeleton men, heat 4
Urgent proceedings concerning the exclusion of Ukrainian Heraskevych are underway
The summary proceedings concerning the exclusion of the Ukrainian Vladislav Heraskevych from the Olympic skeleton competitions have begun in a hotel in Milan. The 27-year-old is fighting in a hearing before the ad hoc commission of the International Sports Court Cas against the decision of the responsible world federation IBSF to disqualify him from the races in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The background to this was that Heraskevych had refused to refrain from wearing a helmet with pictures of fellow athletes killed in the war against Russia, which was banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The IOC prohibits political messages during competitions and had repeatedly asked the Ukrainian to use a different helmet. Heraskevych argues that there have already been similar cases at the Olympics without drastic sanctions and sees no breach of the rules.
Return to competition difficult
Before the Cas, he is demanding that the decision be overturned and his immediate reinstatement to the Winter Games. Alternatively, he should be given a provisional start under the supervision of the Cas until a verdict is reached. His goal is to take part in the skeleton competition after all.
However, the first two runs were already completed on Thursday. The medal decision with runs three and four is planned for this evening from 7.30 pm.
"Of course it's difficult for me now to understand how we can implement this," Heraskewytsch replied before the hearing when asked how he could still get into the competition. Perhaps the first two runs would have to be canceled or he himself would have to compete in several runs in one day, said the Ukrainian.
Olympic visit becomes the thief's undoing
A trip to the Winter Olympics in Italy has become the undoing of a criminal ice hockey fan from Slovakia. The 44-year-old man was arrested at a campsite on the outskirts of Milan because he had been the subject of an arrest warrant in Italy since 2010. At that time, he had been sentenced to prison by a court in Bolzano for a series of thefts from stores.
According to Italian media reports, the Slovakian, who had already put on a jersey in the national colors for Slovakia's game against Finland in the new ice hockey arena in Milan, was taken completely by surprise by the arrest. He did not even resist. His next destination was not the sports hall, but prison, where he must now serve a remaining sentence of almost a year.
The police tracked down the Slovakian from near Bratislava because he had entered his name in the accommodation register. Incidentally, the game ended 4:1 in Slovakia's favor.
The most important Olympic news
The medal table