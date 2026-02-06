The summary proceedings concerning the exclusion of the Ukrainian Vladislav Heraskevych from the Olympic skeleton competitions have begun in a hotel in Milan. The 27-year-old is fighting in a hearing before the ad hoc commission of the International Sports Court Cas against the decision of the responsible world federation IBSF to disqualify him from the races in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The background to this was that Heraskevych had refused to refrain from wearing a helmet with pictures of fellow athletes killed in the war against Russia, which was banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Heraskevych with his banned helmet. IMAGO/Bildbyran

The IOC prohibits political messages during competitions and had repeatedly asked the Ukrainian to use a different helmet. Heraskevych argues that there have already been similar cases at the Olympics without drastic sanctions and sees no breach of the rules.

Return to competition difficult

Before the Cas, he is demanding that the decision be overturned and his immediate reinstatement to the Winter Games. Alternatively, he should be given a provisional start under the supervision of the Cas until a verdict is reached. His goal is to take part in the skeleton competition after all.

However, the first two runs were already completed on Thursday. The medal decision with runs three and four is planned for this evening from 7.30 pm.

"Of course it's difficult for me now to understand how we can implement this," Heraskewytsch replied before the hearing when asked how he could still get into the competition. Perhaps the first two runs would have to be canceled or he himself would have to compete in several runs in one day, said the Ukrainian.