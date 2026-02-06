  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Urgent proceedings for exclusion of Ukrainian Heraskevych underway ++ Olympic visit becomes a thief's undoing

Jan Arnet

13.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly what's happening to him at his first Olympic Games.

Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly what's happening to him at his first Olympic Games.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.

13.02.2026, 09:55

13.02.2026, 09:58

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 12.00 pm: Cross-country skiing, freestyle men, 10 km
  • 14.00: Biathlon, men's sprint, 10 km
  • 14.46: Snowboard, cross women
  • 16.00: Speed skating, 10,000 m men
  • 19.00: Figure skating, men's single skating, free skating
  • 20.25: Snowboard, halfpipe men, heat 3
  • 21.10: Ice field hockey men, Canada vs. Switzerland
  • 21.14: Skeleton men, heat 4

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Urgent proceedings concerning the exclusion of Ukrainian Heraskevych are underway

    The summary proceedings concerning the exclusion of the Ukrainian Vladislav Heraskevych from the Olympic skeleton competitions have begun in a hotel in Milan. The 27-year-old is fighting in a hearing before the ad hoc commission of the International Sports Court Cas against the decision of the responsible world federation IBSF to disqualify him from the races in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    The background to this was that Heraskevych had refused to refrain from wearing a helmet with pictures of fellow athletes killed in the war against Russia, which was banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

    Heraskevych with his banned helmet.
    Heraskevych with his banned helmet.
    IMAGO/Bildbyran

    The IOC prohibits political messages during competitions and had repeatedly asked the Ukrainian to use a different helmet. Heraskevych argues that there have already been similar cases at the Olympics without drastic sanctions and sees no breach of the rules.

    Return to competition difficult

    Before the Cas, he is demanding that the decision be overturned and his immediate reinstatement to the Winter Games. Alternatively, he should be given a provisional start under the supervision of the Cas until a verdict is reached. His goal is to take part in the skeleton competition after all.

    However, the first two runs were already completed on Thursday. The medal decision with runs three and four is planned for this evening from 7.30 pm.

    "Of course it's difficult for me now to understand how we can implement this," Heraskewytsch replied before the hearing when asked how he could still get into the competition. Perhaps the first two runs would have to be canceled or he himself would have to compete in several runs in one day, said the Ukrainian.

  • Olympic visit becomes the thief's undoing

    A trip to the Winter Olympics in Italy has become the undoing of a criminal ice hockey fan from Slovakia. The 44-year-old man was arrested at a campsite on the outskirts of Milan because he had been the subject of an arrest warrant in Italy since 2010. At that time, he had been sentenced to prison by a court in Bolzano for a series of thefts from stores.

    According to Italian media reports, the Slovakian, who had already put on a jersey in the national colors for Slovakia's game against Finland in the new ice hockey arena in Milan, was taken completely by surprise by the arrest. He did not even resist. His next destination was not the sports hall, but prison, where he must now serve a remaining sentence of almost a year.

    The police tracked down the Slovakian from near Bratislava because he had entered his name in the accommodation register. Incidentally, the game ended 4:1 in Slovakia's favor.

  • The most important Olympic news

    

  • The medal table

    
When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

