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A few hours after the bitter final defeat Urs Kessler resigns as SIHF boss: "The association urgently needs a fresh start"

SDA

1.6.2026 - 09:22

Urs Kessler announces his resignation.
Urs Kessler announces his resignation.
Keystone

Urs Kessler resigns as Chairman of the Board of Directors. As the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation announced the day after the conclusion of the home World Championship, he wants to clear the way for a fresh start.

Keystone-SDA

01.06.2026, 09:22

01.06.2026, 09:58

Kessler only took up the position of President last September. He succeeded Stefan Schärer, who resigned in December 2024 under pressure from the leagues.

When he was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors at the National League and Swiss League Assembly, Kessler said: "I want to put my heart and soul into driving the development of Swiss ice hockey forward together with all partners."

After just nine months, he is now relinquishing this role. The former CEO of Jungfrau Railways justifies his resignation after losing the World Championship final with a fresh start urgently needed by the association. "The ongoing discussions have shown me that I am not the right person for the job," he is quoted as saying in the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation's press release.

Before the World Championships, Kessler was criticized in the scandal surrounding coach Patrick Fischer.

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