Urs Kessler resigns as Chairman of the Board of Directors. As the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation announced the day after the conclusion of the home World Championship, he wants to clear the way for a fresh start.

Just a few hours after the World Championship final against Finland, in which Switzerland had to settle for silver for the third time in a row, Urs Kessler is stepping down as President of the Swiss Ice Hockey Association. He had only taken up the position last September. He succeeded Stefan Schärer, who stepped down in December 2024 under pressure from the leagues.

New start "urgently needed"

When he was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors at the National League and Swiss League Assembly, Kessler said: "I want to put my heart and soul into driving the development of Swiss ice hockey forward together with all partners."

After just nine months, he is now relinquishing this role. Kessler, who worked for Jungfrau Railways for 38 years before moving into the world of sport - 17 of them as a successful CEO - justifies his resignation with a fresh start urgently needed by the association. "The ongoing discussions have shown me that I am not the right person for the job," he is quoted as saying in the Swiss Ice Hockey press release.

Kessler has already been criticized

The 64-year-old did not comment further on his departure, nor was Kessler available for further questions. He merely thanked the fans, the players and the staff for their good cooperation, "especially in the challenging weeks leading up to the home World Cup".

During these weeks, Kessler was criticized in the scandal surrounding coach Patrick Fischer. After he publicly declared that he had falsified a Covid certificate in order to coach his team at the 2022 Olympic Games, the association around Kessler initially backed the long-serving coach.

However, after pressure from Swiss Olympic and sponsors increased, the separation followed shortly before the home World Championships. Jan Cadieux, who would have replaced Fischer in the summer anyway, was appointed coach ahead of schedule.