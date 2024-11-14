  1. Residential Customers
Diego Forlán Uruguay's football hero makes his debut as a professional tennis player - and is swept off the court

Luca Betschart

14.11.2024

Diego Forlán made his professional debut in his second sport in Uruguay.
Picture: Keystone

Diego Forlán, former football star, experienced his first match as a professional tennis player with a clear defeat, but enjoyed the experience on the court.

14.11.2024, 20:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At the age of 45, Diego Forlán started a second career in sport. The former football star from Uruguay played his first professional game of tennis in his home country.
  • Together with Argentinian Federico Coria, Forlán had no chance in the doubles against Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos, winning just three games.
  • Despite his defeat, Forlán said that he had enjoyed the match. He was aware of the challenge.
Show more

Diego Forlán, known for his glittering football career, ventured into new territory and made his debut as a professional tennis player. Despite a clear defeat against the Bolivian doubles team of Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos at the Uruguay Open, the 45-year-old enjoyed the experience. The spectators in Montevideo were thrilled when Forlán produced an impressive volley stop that brought back memories of his soccer skills at the 2010 World Cup.

Forlán teamed up with Federico Coria from Argentina, 13 years his junior, in the doubles. The duo received a wild card for the ATP Challenger Tour tournament, but were unable to secure a win in the first round, losing 1:6, 2:6. Forlán, who had only taken part in amateur tennis tournaments in the past, was nevertheless satisfied with his performance.

Best player of the 2010 World Cup

Forlán said that he had enjoyed the game despite the defeat. He was aware of the challenge and prepared himself to make the experience a positive one. He developed a passion for tennis as a child and admired players like Boris Becker. Before his appearance in Montevideo, he said that he often watched Becker on television.

Forlán's sporting career is characterized by success in football. At the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, he led Uruguay to the semi-finals and was named best player of the tournament. After spells at renowned clubs such as Manchester United and Atlético Madrid, he ended his football career in 2019. His foray into the world of tennis shows that his passion for the sport is undiminished.

