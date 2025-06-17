Quinn Simmons wins solo - and thinks of Gino Mäder - Gallery The breakaway group on the way to the finish of stage 3 in Heiden. Image: Keystone Quinn Simmons crosses the finish line in Heiden as the solo winner - and thinks of Gino Mäder, who was killed in an accident two years ago. Image: Keystone The 22-year-old Frenchman Romain Grégoire will also ride in the maillot jaune on Wednesday. Image: Keystone Jan Christen (left) was the best-placed Swiss rider in Heiden in sixth place. Image: Keystone Second place on Monday in Schwarzsee, seventh the next day in Heiden: Fabio Christen is in form. Image: Keystone Quinn Simmons wins solo - and thinks of Gino Mäder - Gallery The breakaway group on the way to the finish of stage 3 in Heiden. Image: Keystone Quinn Simmons crosses the finish line in Heiden as the solo winner - and thinks of Gino Mäder, who was killed in an accident two years ago. Image: Keystone The 22-year-old Frenchman Romain Grégoire will also ride in the maillot jaune on Wednesday. Image: Keystone Jan Christen (left) was the best-placed Swiss rider in Heiden in sixth place. Image: Keystone Second place on Monday in Schwarzsee, seventh the next day in Heiden: Fabio Christen is in form. Image: Keystone

Quinn Simmons is the solo winner and the big protagonist of stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse from Aarau to Heiden. Romain Grégoire remains in yellow.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The US-American Quinn Simmons wins the 3rd stage of the Tour de Suisse. After the race, he says: "This victory is also a bit of a tribute to Gino Mäder."

Two years ago, the Swiss professional cyclist Mäder was killed in an accident on the descent from the Albula Pass just in front of Simmons.

Romain Grégoire defends the yellow jersey. Two Swiss riders, Jan and Fabio Christen, finish in the top 10 (6th and 7th). Show more

When Simmons and five other riders left the peloton shortly after the start in Aarau, he was initially critical of his chances of winning the stage. The 24-year-old, who has been riding in the US road champion's jersey for three weeks, would have hoped for a larger leading group. However, the leading sextet also harmonized and held their own against the chasing peloton until well into the finish.

Simmons' second World Tour victory

20 kilometers before the finish, Simmons increased the rhythm again on the third-to-last climb of the day and said goodbye to his last companions. After a total of almost 200 kilometers ahead, he saved the overall victory with an 18-second lead over the small peloton of favorites.

"I really wanted this victory. I had already tried the day before after Schwarzsee, but unfortunately it didn't work out on the second anniversary of Gino's (Mäder) death. This victory is also a bit of a tribute to him," said Simmons in the SRF interview after his second stage win on the World Tour. Two years ago, the Swiss professional cyclist Mäder had a fatal accident on the descent from the Albula Pass just in front of Simmons.

Both Christen brothers in the top 10

In Heiden, João Almeida sprinted to second place, with Britain's Oscar Onley just behind the Portuguese rider in third. With Jan Christen (6th) and his older brother Fabio Christen (7th) - despite a crash earlier in the stage - two Swiss riders also finished in the top 10.

Leader Romain Grégoire defended the yellow jersey in fourth place. The young Frenchman continues to lead by 25 seconds ahead of his compatriot Kévin Vauquelin, who crossed the finish line in fifth place in Heiden. The best Swiss rider in the overall standings is Matteo Badilatti from Graubünden in 13th place, two minutes behind.

Over the Splügen on Wednesday

The first Alpine pass in the Tour de Suisse awaits on the fourth of eight days. On the way from Heiden to Piuro in Valchiavenna, the peloton crosses the Splügen Pass. On the 193.2 kilometers there are a good 3000 meters of altitude to conquer.