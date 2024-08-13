A selfie that is no longer valid: Jordan Chiles (right) had to give back her bronze medal. IMAGO/Shutterstock

The US National Olympic Committee does not want to give in in the gymnastics medal dispute. Because the International Court of Arbitration for Sport will not allow an appeal, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court is now up for debate.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Jordan Chiles from the USA stood on the podium in the floor exercise at the Olympic Games and was awarded the bronze medal. This was after the US team lodged an appeal and the jury subsequently revised Jordan's score upwards.

Romania's Ana Barbosu initially slipped to fourth place, but was then awarded third place after all. The Romanian federation lodged an appeal and was proved right. The US team had submitted the appeal too late.

The US Gymnastics Federation showed the court video footage to prove that the appeal had been submitted on time. The federation also explicitly mentioned a call to the Swiss Federal Court as a possible step. Show more

According to the US Gymnastics Federation, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will not revisit the awarding of the bronze medal at the Olympic Games. USA Gymnastics has been informed that the rules do not permit a change to the arbitration award, even if there is further evidence.

They are "deeply disappointed" and will pursue all avenues and processes to reinstate Jordan Chiles as the bronze medalist in floor exercise. The association also explicitly mentioned an appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court as a possible step.

In the floor decision on August 5, the US team had filed an appeal against Chiles' score. After reviewing the video recordings, the jury decided to recognize one element and adjust the difficulty score upwards. Chiles thus climbed to third place. The decision was only made after the placings had been announced. At this point, Ana Barbosu from Romania had already celebrated her third place in the hall with the national flag over her shoulder.

The Romanian federation then lodged an appeal with CAS, arguing that the US team had requested the correction after one minute and four seconds instead of within one minute of the announcement of the ranking. The CAS agreed and declared the upward correction ineffective. On Sunday, the US Gymnastics Federation presented new video material to the court, according to which the first protest was communicated after 47 seconds and the second after 55 seconds. However, according to the federation, the sports court is no longer allowed or able to deal with this.

