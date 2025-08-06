A record 90 million dollars in prize money will be paid out at the US Open this year Keystone

Nowhere else in tennis is there as much to be earned as in New York. The prize money for the last Grand Slam tournament of the season will increase by 20 percent to 90 million dollars (72.6 million Swiss francs).

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the organizers on Wednesday. This means that the Grand Slam tournament in New York remains the event with the highest prize money in tennis.

Five million dollars (4.04 million Swiss francs) are on offer for the winner of the singles, up from 3.6 million dollars a year ago. There will be a double-digit percentage increase in prize money for all rounds, it was added.

It's not just progressing to the later stages of the tournament that pays off for the pros, there are also significant bonuses for qualifying and winning in the first rounds. The qualifying tournament is already endowed with eight million dollars, which is ten percent more than in 2024.

The winning doubles and mixed duos will each be rewarded with one million dollars. The mixed competition at the last Grand Slam tournament of the season will be played separately on August 19 and 20, with the singles matches of the main fields starting on August 24.