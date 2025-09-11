After winning the title at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz surprises his fans with a radical makeover and has his hair dyed platinum blonde.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After his victory at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz radically changed his look.

The tennis player wore a shaved head during the tournament, but promised that he would change it if he won.

And so it was: with the title in the bag, the Spaniard quickly dyed his hair platinum blonde. Show more

After his triumph at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz completely changed his look. Before the final against Sinner, the tennis player had promised that he would make his hairstyle "even better" if he won the tournament. And that's exactly what happened.

His trusted hairdresser, Victor Martinez, presented the new look on Instagram and accompanied a photo with the caption: "Back to number 1 and with a new look. Carlos, we are crazy."

Alcaraz himself posted a series of pictures portraying his hair adventure. It all started in New York when his older brother Alvaro accidentally messed up his haircut before the tournament, forcing him to shave it all off.

The champion also posted a series of pictures documenting the entire process: from the initial mistake, to trying on a blonde wig, to the final reveal of his new blonde hairstyle.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

You might also be interested in