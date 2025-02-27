  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ATP Acapulco US teenager Tien provides the next surprise

SDA

27.2.2025 - 10:14

US teenager Learner Tien makes headlines in 2025
US teenager Learner Tien makes headlines in 2025
Keystone

Teenager Learner Tien provides the next big surprise on the ATP Tour.

Keystone-SDA

27.02.2025, 10:14

The 19-year-old American Learner Tien eliminated the top-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the round of 16 at the hard court tournament in Acapulco with a 6:3, 6:4 victory. The left-hander with Vietnamese roots thus defeated the next top five player after Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open.

In addition to Zverev, the number 2 to 4 seeds were also eliminated from the ATP 500 tournament in Mexico: Norwegian Casper Ruud and American Tommy Paul did not show up for their round of 16 matches due to stomach problems. Holger Rune from Denmark gave up against Brandon Nakashima from the USA at 0:3 in the first set.

More from the department

"I will need some time first"Guerdat misses World Cup Final in Basel after back surgery

NHL. Niederreiter's Jets keep winning, Meier loses anniversary game

NHLNiederreiter's Jets keep winning, Meier loses anniversary game

Tennis. Viktorija Golubic fails in the 1st round in Austin

TennisViktorija Golubic fails in the 1st round in Austin