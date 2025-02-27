US teenager Learner Tien makes headlines in 2025 Keystone

Teenager Learner Tien provides the next big surprise on the ATP Tour.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 19-year-old American Learner Tien eliminated the top-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the round of 16 at the hard court tournament in Acapulco with a 6:3, 6:4 victory. The left-hander with Vietnamese roots thus defeated the next top five player after Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open.

In addition to Zverev, the number 2 to 4 seeds were also eliminated from the ATP 500 tournament in Mexico: Norwegian Casper Ruud and American Tommy Paul did not show up for their round of 16 matches due to stomach problems. Holger Rune from Denmark gave up against Brandon Nakashima from the USA at 0:3 in the first set.