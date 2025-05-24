The American players are delighted to have reached the final of the World Cup Keystone

A nasty surprise for the hosts Sweden: In the World Cup semi-final, they are disenchanted by the astonishing Americans with a 2:6 defeat. In the final, the US team will face either Switzerland or Sweden.

Keystone-SDA SDA

And the longer the dreaded "Yellow Wall" in Stockholm's Globe, the more it becomes a silent pile of misery. Hopes of a first World Cup title since 2018, when Sweden defeated Switzerland on penalties in the final in neighboring Copenhagen, vanished early on. Instead, the USA reached a World Cup final for the first time since the knockout phase was introduced in 1992.

The 12,500 fans send the "Tre Kronor" into the second period break with a resounding whistle. In the previous 40 minutes, they had been literally outplayed by the faster, more consistent and harder-playing Americans.

Sweden run over at the start

The disaster began early. Matty Beniers hit the post (3rd), in the 7th minute Brady Skjei did better with a fluttering shot from the blue line. Cutter Gauthier increased the lead to 2:0 (18) for the youngest team in the tournament before the first break. The Swedes managed just three harmless shots on the goal of the solid Jeremy Swayman in a desolate first period.

The Scandinavians improved in the second period, but were mercilessly outplayed. Before the 0:3 in the 32nd minute, Conor Garland reacted faster than all the yellow defenders after the not always stylish Jakob Markström, teammate of Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler on the New Jersey Devils, was unable to block the puck. After Mikey Eyssimont made it 0:4 (38'), the game was already decided.

At least the Swedes managed to make amends with their fans in the final period and after a goalie change. After a double strike by NHL stars William Nylander and Elias Lindholm within 41 seconds to make it 2:4 (48'), hope flared up briefly, but Jackson LaCombe snuffed it out again four minutes later after a counter-attack.

Historic final for the USA

The last time the Americans were this good at a World Championship was in 1950, when they finished second behind Canada at the tournament in London. They have only been world champions once - in Prague in 1933. But they won Olympic gold at home in 1960 and 1980.

It is therefore clear that two teams who played their preliminary round in Denmark will be in the final at 20:20 on Sunday. In Herning, the Americans suffered their only defeat in the tournament so far against Switzerland (0:3) and won 5:0 against Denmark.