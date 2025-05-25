Only one thing counts now: victory in the final against the USA. After three silver medals, can the ice comrades finally achieve the big triumph? Watch it live here. Hopp Schwiiz!
The World Championship final in the live ticker
Switzerland goes into the World Championship final with this line-up
Sweden secures bronze
Sweden secures the bronze medal in the duel between the two co-hosts. The Swedes beat Denmark 6-2 in Stockholm in the match for third place.
Murat Yakin keeps his fingers crossed for the field hockey team: "We believe in you"
The footballers are also rooting for the field hockey team on Sunday evening. Murat Yakin says in a video published by the SFA: "Dear field hockey national team, dear Fischi, the football national team is behind you. What you are showing at this World Cup is pure passion, team spirit and Swiss heart and soul. We're keeping our fingers crossed for you, you've already made history. Win the title, we believe in you!"
Genoni on the verge of a World Cup record
The last goal Genoni had to concede was ten days ago. It was in the fourth group game against Germany, in the second-last minute with the score at 5:0.
With the 7:0 in the semi-final against Denmark, the 37-year-old from EV Zug remains unbeaten in a World Championship game for the twelfth time and sets a record that the Czech Jiri Holecek set a long time ago, between 1966 and 1978. With a shutout in the World Championship final against the USA, Genoni would have the sole record of 13 games without conceding a goal.
He is proud of how the team works and gives everything. The forwards in particular are also doing an incredibly good job defensively, he praised to the media. The record is nice, yes, and you even think you see a brief smile flit across Genoni's face. But before he goes any further, the most important statement follows: "Now we have to take the final step."
First World Cup final for the USA
Interesting fact: The Americans also want to make history. Their only World Championship title to date was no less than 92 years ago. But they have never been in a World Ice Hockey Championship final. Although they became world champions in 1933, there were no knockout games back then.