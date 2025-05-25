The last goal Genoni had to concede was ten days ago. It was in the fourth group game against Germany, in the second-last minute with the score at 5:0.

With the 7:0 in the semi-final against Denmark, the 37-year-old from EV Zug remains unbeaten in a World Championship game for the twelfth time and sets a record that the Czech Jiri Holecek set a long time ago, between 1966 and 1978. With a shutout in the World Championship final against the USA, Genoni would have the sole record of 13 games without conceding a goal.

He is proud of how the team works and gives everything. The forwards in particular are also doing an incredibly good job defensively, he praised to the media. The record is nice, yes, and you even think you see a brief smile flit across Genoni's face. But before he goes any further, the most important statement follows: "Now we have to take the final step."