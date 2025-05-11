American goalie Jeremy Swayman had little to do against Hungary. Picture: Keystone

The USA, Switzerland's third opponent at the Ice Hockey World Championships on Monday at 4.20 pm in Herning, also did not concede a goal in their second game.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Americans followed up their 5-0 win against hosts Denmark with a 6-0 victory over newly promoted Hungary. The 21-year-old Frank Nazar contributed two goals and an assist to the victory, goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman only had to save 13 shots for his shutout.

Germany also have maximum points in the Swiss group after two games. Although coach Harold Kreis's team fell behind 0:1 against Kazakhstan in the 4th minute, they still won 4:1, with Wojciech Stachowiak scoring the decisive 2:1 goal in the 35th minute.

In Group A in Stockholm, top favorite Canada celebrated a 7:1 victory against Latvia, although Latvia took the lead through Eduards Tralmaks (7th). The North Americans responded with a double strike within 61 seconds to make it 2:1 (11th). The 1:1 was scored by Travis Konecny, who also scored the 5:1 (40.). Kent Johnson also distinguished himself as a double goal scorer.