The 2026 Olympic Games are drawing to a close! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
Toooor in extra time: the USA are Olympic championsKanada vs. USA1:2
The game continues with 3 vs. 3. There is no penalty shoot-out in the final, whoever scores the next goal wins the game. AND THERE IT GOES ... After 25 seconds, Canada's goalie makes a sensational save. And shortly afterwards, the goal is scored: Jack Hughes shoots the USA to Olympic gold in ice hockey.
-
3rd period
The Canadians have a hundred percent chance at the start of the 3rd period, but somehow the US goalie is able to clear the situation. In the 50th minute, Canada had a top chance, followed by the USA. But the score remains 1-1 with 6:34 minutes left on the clock, when Canada's Sam Bennett is sent to the penalty box for four minutes. The USA fail to score a goal and concede a penalty themselves before the Canadian penalty expires. With 3:23 minutes left to play, it's 4:4 four before Canada can play a good minute in overtime. It remains the same: despite huge chances, no goals are scored in the 3rd period.
-
2nd period
The Canadians press for the equalizer, but even with double superiority they don't manage to get the puck over the line. It's a very tight game between the two ice hockey superpowers. In the 39th minute, Cale Makar scores the well-deserved equalizer. But the Americans are by no means intimidated after the goal. They almost made it 2:1 seconds before the end of the middle period, but the puck hit the crossbar and from there the post.
-
1st period
The USA leads 1:0 after the first period. The goal is scored by Matthew Boldy, who irresistibly maneuvers his way between two Canadians and converts the puck with his backhand - goalkeeper Jordan Binnington is powerless.
-
These are all the Swiss medal heroesAll Swiss Olympic medalsAll Swiss Olympic medals
-
The most important Olympic news
-
The medal table