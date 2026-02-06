The Canadians have a hundred percent chance at the start of the 3rd period, but somehow the US goalie is able to clear the situation. In the 50th minute, Canada had a top chance, followed by the USA. But the score remains 1-1 with 6:34 minutes left on the clock, when Canada's Sam Bennett is sent to the penalty box for four minutes. The USA fail to score a goal and concede a penalty themselves before the Canadian penalty expires. With 3:23 minutes left to play, it's 4:4 four before Canada can play a good minute in overtime. It remains the same: despite huge chances, no goals are scored in the 3rd period.