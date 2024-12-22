Oleksandr Usyk remains the measure of all things in heavyweight boxing. The 37-year-old Ukrainian also wins the rematch against Britain's Tyson Fury (36) unanimously on points.

Usyk thus successfully defends his WBC, WBA and WBO world titles.

Usyk, now undefeated in 23 professional fights, was once again able to rely on his boxing class and physical fitness in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. However, Fury, who has a full beard, proved to be a tough challenger who was also able to land a few punches on the favorite.

Oleksandr Usyk also took quite a beating, as his black eye reveals. Keystone

Seven months after winning their first duel, Usyk also caused Fury's second defeat in his 37th career fight. Former boxing stars Wladimir Klitschko and Lennox Lewis were also among the spectators.

In May, after beating Fury, Usyk was crowned "Undisputed Champion" for the first time since Lennox Lewis more than 25 years ago - he secured all the world titles of the major world associations. However, because he did not defend his title, the IBF belt has since been awarded to Britain's Daniel Dubois.

Both boxers were paid millions for the rematch. In addition to the fight purses, the duel was also accompanied by disagreements about the venue. Saudi Arabia, which is criticized for its human rights situation, is also trying to improve its image by hosting major sporting events. In the boxing scene, however, this is viewed less critically.

