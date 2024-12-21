Tyson Fury (left) and defending champion Alexander Usyk get up close and personal for the photographers. Keystone

Late on Saturday evening, boxing fans will turn their eyes to Riyadh, where the Ukrainian Alexander Usyk and the Englishman Tyson Fury will fight in the heavyweight title rematch.

Usyk won the first clash in mid-May. Immediately after the fight, the new world champion declared that he would grant Fury an immediate rematch in accordance with the clause in his contract. This is now due to take place in Saudi Arabia and the only question is whether the Briton Fury is ready for another big fight. Usyk is defending the WBC, WBA and WBO world championship belts.

Six months ago, the previously unbeaten Usyk was crowned "Undisputed Champion" for the first time since Lennox Lewis more than 25 years ago after beating Fury - he secured all the world titles of the major world associations. For former heavyweight world champion Fury, the close points decision by the referees (1:2) was his first professional defeat.

However, Usyk's heavyweight reign did not last long. Because he had not fulfilled his mandatory defense, three instead of four world titles are now at stake. Britain's Daniel Dubois secured the IBF belt in September after a knockout victory over compatriot Anthony Joshua.

The 36-year-old Fury, who surprisingly defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and later battled mental problems and drug use, is considered by many to be inferior. The 37-year-old Usyk, who is known as the Cat, is favored and is likely to rely on his nimble footwork and explosiveness again. In the first duel, his British opponent did not appear to be in top form and although he got off to the better start in the fight, he lost the spectacle in the second half. In the 9th round, Usyk impressively brought his opponent to the brink of a knockout.

