A victory for the history books: Valentin Vacherot triumphs in Shanghai. Now the Monegasque starts the tournament in Basel against Taylor Fritz Keystone

Valentin Vacherot's triumph at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai is the sensation of the tennis year. In Basel, the Monegasque talks about how this has changed his life - or not.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Valentin Vacherot doesn't know the feeling yet. On Sunday afternoon, the young man from the Principality of Monaco is sitting in the interview room at St. Jakobshalle. Never before have so many media been interested in the 26-year-old from Monaco, even though he has been touring the world as a tennis pro for almost ten years. Everything changed in Shanghai, where he won nine matches within two weeks, including qualifying, including against Novak Djokovic and two other top 20 players.

"My life won't change", Vacherot assures us in Basel, rather calmly. He only bought a car for himself and his parents shortly before the tournament in China. "No, I'm not going to sell it and get a sleek new car," he replies with a grin when asked. Vacherot grew up right next to the glittering world of the glamorous Principality of Monaco, in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, where the Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo takes place. Nevertheless, he wants to keep both feet on the ground.

Tennis as a family business

And yet a lot has and will change for Valentin Vacherot. This is evident from the fact that he is sitting in the interview room. The organizers of the Swiss Indoors seized the opportunity and offered the Monegasque a wild card, which he gratefully and gladly accepted. It is a harbinger of things to come. Vacherot made a leap in the world rankings from outside the top 200 to the current 39th place. "My tennis life will change," he is aware. He will be able to play completely different tournaments and his calendar will look completely different.

Tennis is also a family affair for him. Vacherot is coached by his half-brother Benjamin Balleret, who is a former tennis pro. He won the final in Shanghai against his cousin Arthur Rinderknech, who is a good three years older. He once followed him to Texas A&M University, where he studied economics and sports management.

He will therefore know how to put the Shanghai winner's check of 1.1 million dollars, around twice his previous career earnings, to good use. The money will primarily be invested in his own tennis. "Life on the tennis tour is expensive," says Vacherot. "It will help me to be better accompanied, more comfortable and to travel to tournaments more."

"This level is now anchored in me"

Vacherot does not want to talk about a key moment in Shanghai. "It was more of a development over the course of the tournament," explains the AS Monaco football fan. "I knew I had these skills in me, technically and physically." For the 1.94 m tall, good server, it was a matter of putting this into practice game after game. He is not afraid of not being able to confirm his success. "This level is now ingrained in me," Vacherot believes.

A first big test now awaits him at the Swiss Indoors, where he will face top seed Taylor Fritz in the first round. A prospect that appeals to the Monegasque. "Three weeks ago it would have been a dream to play Taylor, and it still is. It's cool to play him in the first round."

Tricky task for Fritz

The American, the world No. 4 and last year's US Open finalist, is perhaps a little less pleased with the prospect. He knows exactly that he will be facing an opponent on an absolute high. Fritz already lost in the 3rd round in Shanghai and only traveled to Basel late after three matches at the lucrative "Six Kings Slam" show tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Vacherot, however, assures: "I resumed training very quickly after Shanghai. I wanted to be ready for Basel." In any case, the fans can look forward to a real treat in the St. Jakobshalle.