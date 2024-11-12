Valtteri Bottas treats himself to a snack in the pool during the 3.8 kilometers. screenshot/instagram@valtteribottas

Valtteri Bottas changes his means of transportation for once. From the Formula 1 car, the Finn switches to swimming, cycling and running and completes an Ironman at home.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Valtteri Bottas completed a triathlon over the Ironman distance during his Formula 1-free time - at home.

After eleven hours, several cramps and a lot of sweat, Bottas completed the 3.8-kilometer swim, 180-kilometer bike ride and 42-kilometer run.

Bottas' third-last GP for Team Sauber is scheduled for November 24 in Las Vegas. Show more

Just under a week ago, Team Sauber announced that it would no longer be relying on Valtteri Bottas from 2025. The Finn then made a statement on Instagram. He thanked the team and his fans for their support and added: "When one door closes, another opens." The unconventional thing about his video: He stood in front of the camera wearing a shirt and underpants.

A few days later, Bottas shook the next, slightly different idea out of his sleeve. On his Formula 1-free days, he forgoes resting and completes an Ironman without further ado - swimming in the pool outside his house, cycling and running within his own four walls.

3.8 kilometers of water, 180 kilometers of bike, 42 kilometers of treadmill

The 35-year-old first swims 3.8 kilometers in his pool. He takes 1:05 hours to do this, including a coffee and snack break. The crawl is followed by cycling. He sits on his home trainer for 180 kilometers. All he can see are the slats in front of his windows, through which a little daylight enters the fitness room, and a large screen showing the mileage.

After sitting for 5:29 hours, Bottas steps onto the treadmill a few meters from his home trainer. A proud 42.22 kilometers are on the program. In addition to sweating, he is also accompanied by cramps during the 4:23 hours, which he has to massage out on a fascia roller. In the meantime, night has fallen, Bottas fights and makes it to the finish line, which he had never even left. After 11 hours, Bottas raises his hands - the so-called "In-Villa-Ironman" is done.

Third last GP for Team Sauber

In a few days, Bottas will change terrain again. Out of his own four walls and onto the asphalt. The next GP is scheduled for November 24 in Las Vegas, the third-last for Bottas in Team Sauber.