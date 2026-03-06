Real Madrid weaken, Vigo hit the post - and then Valverde scores at the last second. The Whites can still hope in the title race.

DPA dpa

A goal in stoppage time saved Real Madrid from the next setback in the Spanish title race. In the dress rehearsal for the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City, the Whites salvaged a 2-1 (1-1) victory at Celta Vigo late on, as Fede Valverde scored with a deflected shot (90.+4). As a result, coach Alvaro Arbeloa's team are now one point behind leaders FC Barcelona in the table, but have already played one game more than the Catalans.

Aurelien Tchouameni put the Madrilenians ahead in the eleventh minute from a corner kick. However, Borja Iglesias equalized a quarter of an hour later. Real were uninspired for long stretches and were even lucky shortly before the end when a shot from Vigo's Iago Aspas hit the post. At the other end, Valverde then secured the visitors' success with a lot of luck.