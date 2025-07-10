  1. Residential Customers
Tour de France Van der Poel back in yellow - Healy wins stage 6 solo

SDA

10.7.2025 - 17:34

A completely exhausted Mathieu Van Der Poel rewards himself after a hard day by reclaiming the leader's jersey.
A completely exhausted Mathieu Van Der Poel rewards himself after a hard day by reclaiming the leader's jersey.
Picture: Keystone

Less than 24 hours after losing the overall lead to Tadej Pogacar, Mathieu van der Poel rides back into the maillot jaune in the hilly 6th stage of the Tour de France.

Keystone-SDA

10.07.2025, 17:34

10.07.2025, 17:43

Van der Poel was part of a breakaway group. The Dutchman reached the finish a good one and a half minutes ahead of Pogacar, who led the field in eighth place on the day. This was just enough to snatch the leader's jersey back from the Slovenian top favorite. The two were separated by one second.

After 201.5 km from Bayeux to Vire Normandie, Ireland's Ben Healy took the day's victory solo.

