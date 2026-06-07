The Vegas Golden Knights regain the lead in the playoff final in a crazy game. They win 5:4 in the second overtime and take a 2:1 lead against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes were not rewarded for an impressive comeback. They had made up a 0:4 deficit. But after a good 25 minutes of overtime, the Golden Knights finally prevailed thanks to Shea Theodore's winning goal.

Mitch Marner had put Vegas, for whom Swiss goalie Akira Schmid had to sit in the stands as usual, in a comfortable position in the second period with a hat-trick - the fastest in Stanley Cup history (30:42 to 36:52). In addition, the Canadian missed the 5:0 at the beginning of the final period when he failed to score on a penalty shot.

That was the starting signal for Carolina's comeback. The Hurricanes reduced the deficit to 4:3 in just 39 seconds when three goals were scored in the 48th minute (Martinook, Hall and Staal). Andrei Sveshnikov then equalized the game in the 59th minute in overtime - ultimately in vain.

The team from Las Vegas is now two wins away from its second Stanley Cup triumph since 2023 and will play at home again on Tuesday.